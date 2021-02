An active scene in western Erie County Monday morning as crews respond to a reported water rescue.

Pennsylvania State Police as well as the Corry dive team were called out Monday morning to the 8000 block of Avonia Road around 8:00 a.m.

There was no additional information available as of now. Crews are still on the scene investigating.

This story is breaking. We will have more information as soon as it becomes available on YourErie.com