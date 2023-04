(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– Emergency crews including McKean Hose Company were called out to McKean Township for a rollover accident Saturday afternoon.

That accident took place on Bargain and Dunn Valley Roads, just west of Reichert Road just after 1 p.m. When crews arrived they found a vehicle on its side and partially on the roof of the passenger side.

One person was able to remove themselves from the vehicle.

No injuries were reported and state police are still investigating.