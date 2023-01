Calls went out around 7:30 p.m. for an accident at the intersection of West 12th and Peach Streets.

According to reports from the scene, two cars collided, causing one to flip onto its roof.

Three people involved in the crash were all able to make it out of their vehicles on their own.

No serious injuries were reported. Traffic was restricted as crews worked to clear the debris. The cause of the crash is under investigation.