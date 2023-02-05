(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– Emergency crews including Fairview Fire and Rescue, West County Paramedics, and Pennsylvania State Police responded to a single-car accident with rollover that occurred Saturday night in Fairview Township.

The accident took place near Eaton Road and Tow Road just before 10 p.m. on the CSX rail tracks.

When crews arrived, the vehicle was still on its side on the tracks on Eaton Road. Rail traffic was temporarily halted and Eaton Road was briefly closed from Route 5 to Tow Road due to the accident but both have since been reopened.

The two individuals that were in the car at the time of the accident were able to exit the vehicle on their own with no reported injuries.