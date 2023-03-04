Emergency crews responded to a single-car motor vehicle accident on West Ridge Road with a vehicle into a utility pole with wires down late Friday night.

That accident took place in the 6000 block of West Ridge Road in Fairview Township just after 11 p.m. When crews arrived, they found one vehicle resting against a broken utility pole with moderate damage and a wire down across the road according to a report from the scene.

Emergency crews shut down West Ridge Road from Millfair Road through Swanville Road until Penelec could secure the wires. Traffic in the area was reopened shortly after 1 a.m.

One person was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries.

Pennsylvania State Police are still investigating.