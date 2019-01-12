Crews respond to smoke coming from manholes on State Street Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Crews responding tonight to smoke coming from manholes along State Street.

Businesses along the 13 hundred block of state street reporting the smoke. In some cases, the smoke making it's way into the buildings. We're told that Penelec was called in to fix the problem which appears to be underground conduits. Traffic was closed along state street between 12th and 14th street.

