Emergency crews were busy Sunday morning handling a structure fire involving a single-family household on West 9th Street.

Firefighters responded to reports of smoke coming from the second story of a home in the 700 block of West 9th Street at 9:56 Sunday morning. Erie’s deputy chief said when they arrived on scene, the saw a man on the roof of the home spraying water into the window with a garden hose.

The deputy chief said the house was tightly packed with flammable and immovable objects.

“The house has been loaded up with lots of materials and things so it made access getting the hose lines into that house and moving them around very difficult. We had crews take in a second line from a window on the second floor, got access to the fire room, knocked that down, other crews were able to make access from the first floor and second floor checking for any other victims. No one was found, no injuries are reported at this time,” said Fred Gillespie, deputy chief of Erie Fire Department.

Fire investigators were on the scene investigating a cause, but have not reported one at this time.