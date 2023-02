Pennsylvania State Police and West Springfield firefighters responded to a single-car accident in the west bound lane on I-90 near the Route 219 Exit.

The first call for the accident went out around 8:30 Sunday morning. Upon arrival, rescue workers found the vehicle with heavy smoke and fire coming from the vehicle.

According to witnesses at the scene, the car hit the guard rail ending up in the medium of the roadway.

No injuries were reported.

State Police continue to investigate.