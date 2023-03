Traffic is slowed along a portion of Interstate 90 following an accident involving three vehicles Friday evening.

That accident happened just before 4 p.m. in the east-bound lane of I-90, near mile marker 40, in North East.

According to reports from the scene, two pick-up trucks and a tractor trailer were involved in the accident.

At least one person was evaluated for injuries, but no serious injuries were reported.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.