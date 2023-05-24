Emergency crews responded to a tractor trailer rollover Wednesday along the Bayfront Parkway.
That accident happened shortly after 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Crews worked for over an hour to clear the wreckage.
There were no reported injuries.
by: Bill Palmer
Posted:
Updated:
by: Bill Palmer
Posted:
Updated:
Emergency crews responded to a tractor trailer rollover Wednesday along the Bayfront Parkway.
That accident happened shortly after 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Crews worked for over an hour to clear the wreckage.
There were no reported injuries.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now