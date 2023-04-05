An investigation is underway after a man’s body was found Wednesday afternoon inside a submerged vehicle at the Eaton Reservoir.

When Pennsylvania State Police and rescue crews arrived on the scene, they discovered a body inside the vehicle.

According to Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook, the victim was a man, 54, from Findley Lake, New York. Cook said the key was in the “on” position, the truck was in reverse and appeared to have been accidentally driven into the reservoir.

Investigators are working to notify the man’s family.