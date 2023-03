At least two people were injured in a two-car accident along the Millcreek – Fairview line.

That accident happened just after 4 p.m. at the intersection of Millfair and West Ridge Roads.

According to first responders on the scene, one person was trapped inside the wreckage and had to be cut free. Another person also suffered moderate injuries.

They were both taken to the hospital for treatment.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.