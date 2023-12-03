Two vehicles sustained heavy damage after a collision at the Peach Street and Robison Road intersection.

Calls for the accident went out just before 9:30 Sunday morning. Perry Hi-Way and state police responded to the two-vehicle accident.

Reports from the scene indicated that no one was injured, and both drivers involved were seen talking to state police as emergency services cleaned up debris on the road.

Traffic control was conducted by fire police however, there were several reports of vehicles driving through the scene and ignoring traffic changes.

First responders are asking for drivers to cooperate when they respond to accidents along the roadway for their safety and yours.