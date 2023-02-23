First responders near Summit Township respond to two separate calls,at the same time, and practically the same place.

The first calls went out around 5:45 p.m. Thursday night for a vehicle fire in the west-bound lane of Interstate 90 near exit 24, at Peach Street.

Moments later, another call went out for a two-vehicle accident, this time in the east-bound lane, not far from the original call.

According to reports from the scene, one person, involved in the crash was injured and transported to the hospital by ambulance.

No other serious injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire, and the accident are under investigation.