Firefighters in North East responded to a car fire Monday morning.

Calls went out shortly before 11 a.m. when Fuller Hose Fire Department was met with a vehicle on Gay Road engulfed in flames.

Crews on the scene were able to put out the fire within minutes upon arrival. First responders could be seen using a Hurst power tool to get into the vehicle and get to the source of the fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.