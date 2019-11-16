Crews responding to two-vehicle accident in Summit Township

Crews with Perry Highway Hose Company with the assistance of several other fire departments are currently on scene of a serious vehicle accident in Summit Township.

Calls came in shortly before 9:00pm Friday evening for the accident. at Hamot and Greenlee Roads. Reports from Erie County 911 are that two vehicles are involved, with one over an embankment and one vehicle into a pole.

Reports from the scene indicate that the vehicle that brought down the pole with wires dangling over the street. The wires are still active and live, with those roads being shut down for the time being.

We do have a crew on the scene and will have the latest information for you on YourErie.com and on JET 24 Action News at 11.