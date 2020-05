Crews from ten different agencies have joined together in search of a missing man from Meadville.

According to Park Rangers, a 38-year-old hiker fell into the Slippery Rock Creek at McConnells Mill State Park.

The man had been reported to fall into the water at around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.

Search and rescue crews have been out all day on both Saturday and Sunday in search of the victim.

As of now the search is still ongoing at this time.