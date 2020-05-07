Crews turn search into recovery mission for missing Meadville man

It’s gone from a search to a recovery detail for a Meadville man, missing since this weekend.

38-year old Jeffrey Hamby II fell into the Slippery Rock Creek at McConnells Mill State Park after a day of hiking Saturday afternoon.

Search and rescue crews were out early in the week, but admit that the efforts have shifted now to a recovery operation. The rapid and cloudy creek waters are making that recovery difficult.

Hamby worked for 15 years at Foulk’s Flooring America of Meadville. His boss remembers an employee, who was more like family.

“He was extremely passionate about what he did. He worked at my son’s house. He worked at my own personal house. He is a guy that would drop anything to help anybody and do anything he could to help with the company or a friend or another person.” said Mike Foulk.

Hanby is being remembered as an avid hunter and fisherman who enjoyed hiking and the great outdoors.