Crews work to clean up Columbus Park following group shooting off fireworks late Thursday night

City of Erie crews were busy this morning picking up glass, spent fire works and garbage at one local park after a group of people starting celebrating early, then just left the mess behind.

Last night and into the morning, groups of people arrived at Columbus Park and started shooting off fireworks, and made no effort to clean up the mess they left.

Our crews talked to some people that live in the area. One resident says that its irresponsible and dangerous to leave all the trash because many kids use the area to play. We also reached out to Erie Police, however, they did not want to commit.

Shooting off fireworks in city limits is prohibited by police.