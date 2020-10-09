Crews work to repair damage one week after fire broke out at Wilson Middle School

Fire restoration crews have been hard at work at Wilson Middle School ever since a fire broke out last Friday.

The fire started around 8:30 p.m. last Friday night. Fire crews were able to put out the fire quickly, but school officials have had to make many adjustments.

Neal Brokman with the Erie School District says the fire started in the engineer’s office on the first floor and spread into the hallway, causing smoke and fire damage.

“The damage to the engineer’s office is significant. The entire room, obviously, needs to be rebuilt from top to bottom along with the equipment in there.” Brokman said.

He says the heat and smoke damage was bad too. It spread throughout the entire building, even the top floor. A restoration crew has been at the school since Friday to help board up the building.

“And they have been cleaning the building to get rid of that soot that landed on everything as well as to remove that fire smell, that smoke smell, from the building.” Brokman said.

Brokman says they are thankful that it was a late-night fire and nobody was inside the building at the time.

Fire officials say they are just now finishing up their investigation.

“At this time, we are pretty confident that it was an accidental cause and we are looking at a couple electrical sources at this time.” said Darren Hart, Chief Fire Inspector.

Brokman says only teachers use that building to interact with their students remotely. Those teachers have temporarily moved to Strong Vincent.