Snow crews out in the county have had their work cut out for them clearing roadways.

While the snow plows are busy on the roadways, many people are busy plowing their driveways so they can get to work; some with shovels, others like Brad Lindberg have a snow blower.

“The snow is real heavy, so its a little bit of a challenge, but that’s what a good snow blower is for,” said Brad Lindberg, Fairview resident.

Franklin Township crews have been on the roads since 2 a.m. Thursday. That’s when Ernie Robinson came into work a few hours early.

“I called the other guys in at 3 (a.m.), they started plowing. We did two full rounds of plowing through our township and we just now finished up. We are going to fuel up trucks and call it a day until we have to plow again,” said Ernie Robinson, Franklin Township assistant road foreman.

But they were prepared well in advance.

“We set up a bunch of trucks last week and got every thing ready and maintenanced [sic] and ready to go. When its time to plow we are ready,” said Robinson.

Crews in Harborcreek were also busy staying ahead of the storm.

“We had guys out early pre treating and we were able to keep up pretty well,” said Nick Taccone, Harborcreek Township roads manager.

They have a force of eight trucks, 17 workers and six routes.

“We’ll go out and salt early until the snow accumulates enough to where it is plowable snow, and then we’ll do our six sections and clean up,” said Taccone.

Both crew members we spoke with ask the public to give them extra room when they plow, and to also keep their cars clear and parked in their driveways.