Crime decreasing in City of Erie

Crime is going down in the City of Erie.

The Erie Police Department announced that overall, different areas of crime were down in 2019, however there was an increase in rapes last year.

During this next year, police explained that the way crimes are counted will be changed.

There is a chance crime numbers could go up with the way this new counting works, due to the new way they will evaluate data.

Erie Police credit that the work being done to build relationships between the officers and the community has played a role in lowering crime.