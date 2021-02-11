Crime Victim Center of Erie County receives funding to complete final phases of Sexual Assault Resource Center project

The Crime Victim Center of Erie County announced the receipt of over $459,800 in funding to complete the final phases of their Sexual Assault Resource Center project.

The funds were made possible as a Special Program Priority through the Neighborhood Assistance Tax Credit Program (NAP), and over $430,00 was committed by Calypso Enterprises, a licensed medical marijuana grower/processor.

Paul Lukach, Executive Director of Crime Victim Center of Erie County shared, “The completion of this center would not have been possible without the funding and support of Calypso Enterprises and Sumi-James Black.”

“It was a natural fit,” said Sumi-James Black, co-founder & co-owner of Calypso. “As a mother, it is important to me to have the full range of services available in our community for whenever they are needed and by whomever. I commend Paul and his team for working so diligently to bring these resources to life.”

More information about the Crime Victim Center can be found at www.cvcerie.org. More information about Calypso Enterprises can be found at www.calypsoerie.com.