Crime Victim Center turns annual fundraiser into cornhole tournament

The Crime Victim Center in Erie held their annual fundraiser on February 6th after waiting two years due to COVID-19.

The event was a cornhole tournament at the Moose Club. This tournament consisted of 32 teams and cost $50 per team.

The goal of the the event, according to the Crime Victim Center, is to raise $10,000 so that victims can receive free counseling services.

According to the executive director of the Crime Victim Center, this was a great way to raise money and awareness for the community.

“There are so many people that need our services and aren’t aware of us, and so like I said raising funds to support yourself and the awareness is so important to make sure that people get the help that they need and deserve and is available to them,” said Paul Lukach, Executive Director of the Crime Victim Center.

