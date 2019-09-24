Crime Victims Center to hold candlelight vigil for National Day of Remembrance for murder victims

The Crime Victims Center of Erie County will be holding a candlelight vigil on Wednesday starting at 7:30pm, this according to a news release from the CVC.

September 25th is the National Day of Remembrance for Murder Victims. The day was designated by Congress as September 25th back in 2007.

The day of remembrance gives all people the opportunity to remember those lost to homicide, and honor their memories. The awareness color for the memory of murder victims is black and red.

This candlelight vigil will be held at 125 West 18th street and it will begin at 7:30pm.