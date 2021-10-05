Critical need for blood donations continues across nation and in Erie County

The critical need for blood continues across the nation and here in Erie County as well.

The community stepped in to help by holding a blood drive at a local nursing home.

We spoke with a local man who said that receiving blood transfusion saved his life.

“I believe I wouldn’t be standing here today if it wasn’t for the blood transfusion,” said John Alward, Local Blood Transfusion.

This is John Alward. He began to have trouble breathing and felt very ill a few weeks ago.

The doctors are still trying to figure out what is causing Alward’s symptoms.

One treatment that is helping him get back on his feet was a recent blood and platelet transfusion.

“I don’t know. I don’t know where I would have been had I not had that blood transfusion because my, I mean it was very low,” said Alward.

The need for donations is growing as well as the need of platelets donations especially in cancer patients.

“A lot of platelets go toward cancer patients about 20%. So it’s a really meaningful way to honor that. It’s a little bit different than giving whole blood, so we want you to give us a call and make sure you qualify, but we really are looking to get more platelet donors to get into the rotation,” said Deanna Renaud, Executive Director of Community Blood Bank.

With each donation, it goes to helping keep people like Alward to feel better and optimistic about their diagnosis.

“One of the finest things a person could do for the community. It’s something you don’t see an immediate impact, but believe me it has an amazing impact and there are a lot of people that need it,” said Alward.

