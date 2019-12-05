Critical shortage of ambulance crews forcing volunteers to ask for help

Area volunteers are asking state representatives for help, pointing to a critical shortage of ambulance crews.

What happens if you called for an ambulance and no one came? Area volunteers say that’s a growing concern due to crew shortages.

“I’m 79 years old and I run 350 calls. There are four of us outside of our paid staff, so we just can’t get to any of our calls.” said Larry Obert, an EMT with the Union City Volunteer Fire Department.

In order to tackle issues like this, members of the Union City Fire Department invited state representatives and senators to a meeting to figure out what is the best way to move forward.

“It’s no longer a problem for one certain fire department or one municipality. This is a bigger problem than that and the only way we’re going to pull out of it is if we all work together,” said Isaiah Edwards, Chief of the Union City Fire Department.

Another problem that departments are facing are the standards that are set in the Commonwealth.

“We need to evaluate with the mandate and the standards that are being placed on them, whether it has a direct correlation to the services that they’re providing or whether they need to be pulled back.”

Conversations on how to move forward on fixing the issues are starting to begin.

State Rep. Brad Roae explained that one of his solutions would suggest making a county-wide department.

“Financially we need about 1,500 calls a year for an ambulance to break even and a lot of municipalities, they may only generate 100 calls a year or 500 calls a year. A county run system of ambulances can be placed in clusters when there’s going to be 1,500 to make it financially feasible.” Roae said.

In efforts to move forward, Senator Brooks asked that the departments come together to make a list of the 20 biggest challenges they face.