A danger to one of the region’s most popular crops is apparently moving closer to Northwestern Pennsylvania.

The State Department of Agriculture has added Mercer County to its spotted lanternfly quarantine.

45 counties are now on the list with a goal of stopping the insect as it moves west. The spotted lanternfly was first seen in Berks County, Pennsylvania, in 2014.

Secretary of State Russell Redding said grapevines are among its favorite targets.

“I can take you to vineyards in the Berks County area in year one. Two years later, they’re done. It’s as though you went through and torched the vineyard,” said Russell Redding, Pennsylvania Secretary of Agriculture.

State also also displayed the “Circle Traps” and they said the traps are effective in stopping the spotted lanternfly.

