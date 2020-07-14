Crops dealing with heat wave

Our recent heat wave is having an effect on local farmers and their crops.

Some farmers are saying the high temperatures cause stress to their crops, but one farmer says their crop actually thrives in the heat.

Co-owner of Mobilia Farms and Arrowhead Wine Cellars says one thing you have to know about grapes is that hot, dry weather is actually good for them; it’s humid weather that can create issues.

“When you have a lot of humid weather you get a lot of mold that grows in the canopy then you have to spend a lot of time trying to control that so the hotter the weather I’m not saying 90 all the time but warm weather is really good for grapes,” Nick Mobilia, co-owner of Mobilia Farms and Arrowhead Wine Cellars.

But the same hot dry weather may not help some vegetables.

“From the tomatoes to the sweet corn to a lot of the squash plants,” Tim Burch, owner of Burch Farms.

“Consequently, with the irrigating the cricks were just about dried up our ponds were going down and plain and simply we were running out of water,” said Burch.

Some farmers are saying the heat wave and the lower water table is causing stress to crops the rain was welcomed and provided relief.

“The water table was down quite a bit here in Erie County it was very dry most people’s lawns were starting to show it,” said Burch.

“A majority of the crops in Erie County endured a lot of stress last week with those intense heats,” said Burch.

Burch said the rain following the heat wave was much needed. The owner of Mobilia Farms agrees. The rain is also good for the grapes.

“The rain that came was a welcome relief because I’ll tell ya they get a lot of dust on the leaves and the rain comes in and washes them off and gives them a new sense of life by getting some fresh water, shallow roots and they grow nice,” said Mobilia.

And the expected rain this coming weekend will help local farmers crops regain moisture, preparing for harvest in the next couple of months.