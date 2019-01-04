Crossing Guard concerns, 6th Street and Bayfront Parkway Video

After concerned parents reached out to us, we looked into the lack of crossing guards at one very busy intersection.

Children running across the street without supervision; Sargent Stan Tuznik says that they have just under 30 guards right now and are looking to fill about 20 more positions.

Erie Resident April Parker says, "there's a lot of little kids that run across there. It's not really a good intersection. I think somebody should be watching over these babies."

Just a few blocks away from East Middle School sits the intersection of East 6th Street and the Bayfront Parkway. Drivers and workers like Parker watch as young kids travel across the busy streets and feel that there should be a posted crossing guard there.

With many parents wondering why the school has yet to position a crossing guard at that intersection, we reached out to the Erie School District, who says that crossing guards are the responsibility of the Erie Police Department.

Sergeant Stan Tuznik tells us, "there are actually a lot of vacancies for our crossing guards. Most of it is due to people who were previously assigned moving onto different employment or retiring."

The EPD is working to fill the open vacancies, but with a limited staff, Sergeant Tuznik says they have to strategically place crossing guards.

"We try to focus on the individual needs of the schools; where they would prefer to have crossing guards, where their walking patterns are... to deal with the most kids at the busiest corners. We try to station guard near a corner next to their house."

Sergeant Tuznik says they are looking to fill the positions as soon as possible. If you wish to apply, you can do so with Tuznik, however, these positions do require you to get three background clearances required by the state to work with children.

You can contact the Erie School District and they can assist you with that process.