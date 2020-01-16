Crossroads Community Baptist Church hosts “One Table” meeting

One area group met this afternoon to share their message of multiculturalism and interfaith relationships.

The group “One Table” is made up of members of all religions, Christians including: Christians, Jews and Musliams, even atheists.

They meet once a month to discuss what can be done to protect and strengthen relationships between religions and combat hate.

“It began to take form in 2012 with the challenge of how we can build a larger table instead of higher walls. And, so we are bridge builders for multiculturalism and mutli-faith community here in Erie,” said Rev. Katie White, a member of One Table.

Members also cited various racially-motivated shootings at synagogues and mosques as a primary driving factor to have these meetings.