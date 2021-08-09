Crowd maced, one person stabbed in Sunday morning fight along North Park Row

Erie Police continue to investigate an early Sunday morning fight that left one man stabbed and a group of people pepper sprayed.

Police responded to the scene around 1:15 a.m. Sunday morning along North Park Row, one block north of the police station.

According to police, they were called for a report of a large fight.

When they arrived on the scene, there was a large group of people gathered around three people fighting. That’s when police used pepper spray to break up the fight and the group of people.

During the fight, someone was stabbed in the lower rib cage. The wound is considered non-life threatening.

