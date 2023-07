A local favorite music series returns to Erie’s Bayfront on Tuesday.

The 8 Great Tuesday’s kicked off at the Highmark Amphitheater at Liberty Park. Opening night brought with it a huge crowd of people looking to enjoy an evening of tunes by the water.

This week’s headline was The Groove who certainly put on a show for those in attendance.

Eight Great Tuesday’s continues next week and features a Billy Joel tribute band known as Turnstiles.