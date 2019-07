It was a classic evening at Liberty Park as fans of vintage cars showed up to see their favorites.

Cruise The Bay showcased classic cars of all shapes, sizes, and colors. The theme was Christmas in July. These car shows take place every Monday night and will go on until the end of September. “We see some really nice cars come in,” said Organizer Judy Miller.

Organizers said they have 175 cars per night. All funds collected will go to the Make A Wish Foundation.