Classic cars and hot rods will soon take over State Street.

The Cruise Town Erie Car Show will take place downtown Friday.

From 6-10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13th, classic cars and hot rods will take over State Street from 3rd to 12th Streets.

People are advised to arrive early as it is a large event.

