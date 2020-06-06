Crusin the Dock car show held at the Bayfront on Friday night

An old tradition made a comeback on Friday night. Classic cars could be seen “Crusin the Dock.”

The event was similar to a classic car show, or cruise in, which had been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

One car owner said that this type of event was the perfect way for people to get out of the house.

“You need to get out a little bit. You don’t have to be in a restaurant. You don’t have to be in an arena, but you do have to get out a little bit. I think this is just a culmination of eight weeks of not being able to,” said Jerry Trocki, Car Owner.

Newer model cars were also on display.

