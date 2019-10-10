CSX Pride in Service Program honors those who have served our country

Three locomotives have made their way back to Erie, however, they don’t look like your everyday trains.

CSX Railway and WABTEC have teamed up for the Pride in Service Program to honor those who have served our country.

With nearly 4,000 veterans, active duty military, and first responders working for CSX, the company has decided to pay tribute to them by designing three locomotives in their honor.

When locomotives leave Erie’s WABTEC Plant, they normally feature the railroads paint scheme, but not these.

“We thought it would be a great opportunity to take something as big as a locomotive, that runs along our network everyday, and honor those who serve our nation, both veterans and first responders,” said Robert Rohauer, Community Affairs, CSX Railways.

The spirit of our armed forces, first responders, and law enforcement all made their way to the former GE site, now WABTEC.

“I think it’s events like this and great corporations like CSX that highlights and really gives up pause and time to take that out and remember those who served and still are serving to protect the very value that our country was founded on,” said Alan Hamilton, VP Engineer, WABTEC.

With the concept in mind, it took months to plan. The painting and graphic design all took place in Huntington, West Virginia.

For your chance to check out the three locomotives in person, they will be making their way to the Lake Shore Railway Museum on Saturday, October 12 and Sunday, October 13 for a public viewing.

Hamilton added it is great to see something “made right here” roll back into the area.

“There is just a lot of pride, not only seeing something we had out many years ago come back that has been in use for railroading, but also with the paint scheme and honoring of veterans, firefighters, and police,” said Hamilton.

Once again this weekend the locomotives will roll into North East. After that, they will be hitting the tracks again just like any other train, hauling cargo around 23 states.