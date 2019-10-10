CSX Pride in Service Program to be on display at Lake Shore Railway Museum in North East







Three locomotives rolled back into Erie. These, however, do not look like your everyday trains.

Three CSX trains built at the former GE site, that is now WABTEC, were repainted and renamed in honor of the nations military and first responders. It’s all part of the CSX Pride in Service Program.

“It’s events like this and great corporations like CSX that highlights that. It really gives us pause and time to take that out and remember those who served and still are serving to protect the very values our country was founded on,” said Alan Hamilton, VP Engineer, WABTEC.

You can check the locomotives out in person at the Lake Shore Railway Museum on Saturday, October 12 and Sunday, October 13 in North East.