Culpepper inspired by brother’s cancer battle

Penn State defensive tackle Judge Culpepper has an interesting family.

His father played in the NFL. Both of his parents took over your TV on the show “Survivor.” His younger sister is committed to play basketball at New York University.

His older brother Rex is in his final year as a quarterback at Syracuse, but it’s big brother’s battle off the field that could be the most impressive.

Rex Culpepper received a testicular cancer diagnosis as a redshirt sophomore in 2018. He had to return home to Tampa, Florida, for chemotherapy treatments. Judge was in high school at the time and saw his brother’s fight up close.

Rex has since been declared cancer-free, returned to Syracuse and has picked up playing career.

