Cultural organizations and museums throughout the state receive financial help to offset lost revenue caused by the COVID-19 pandemic

Cultural organizations and museums throughout the state received financial help to offset lost revenue caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Governor Tom Wolf announced the approval of $20 million in grant funding through the COVID-19 Cultural and Museum Preservation Grant Program.

Wolf said that it was important to stand behind these organizations that provide education, entertainment and meaningful experiences to both residents and travelers alike.

We spoke with one of the recipients of the state funding, the Erie Zoo Director Scott Mitchell.

“It has been a tough year. We’ve lost over a million dollars already and we are sure those losses will continue to amount. So $125,000 will really help us get through some of the winter at least,” said Scott Mitchell, Director of the Erie Zoo.

Other area organizations received state money including over $63,000 to the Philharmonic, over $43,000 to the Erie Playhouse and $25,000 to Experience Children’s Museum.