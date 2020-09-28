Culture Cut opens it’s doors in Erie

A new business is now opening it’s doors in the City of Erie.

Culture Cut is located on the 1200 block of West 26th Street and is now welcoming customers to the chairs.

The owner Yousseff Almaraey came to Erie in 2016 and enrolled n the U.S. Committee for refugees and Immigrants Mircoenterprise Development Program.

Alamaraey said that graduating from the program has helped make his business dreams come true.

“This has been my job for the last 15 years and I can’t do another job because I love this job,” said Youssef Almaraey, Owner of Culture Cut.

Culture Cut is open from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and then from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays.