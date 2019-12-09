Curbing violence in Erie County

Curbing violence is on the minds of city officials and community leaders as police investigate another shooting in Erie.

Tiarra Braddock reports with a look at what resources are out there to help prevent violent crimes from happening.

The people we spoke with say the best ways to prevent violence from happening is through education and financial investments in neighborhoods.

In wake of the recent shooting on East 24th Street, reducing violence in Erie is at the forefront of city officials minds.

Mayor Joe Schember says the city is working with numerous anti-violence organizations to combat crime in Erie.

“We try to bring in young people. They tend to be young men who maybe are leaning toward a life of crime and try to send them in a different direction,” said Mayor Joe Schember, (D), City of Erie.

The City of Erie was awarded a grant back in October to help curb violence in the area.

That grant will fund a project aimed at building stronger relationships with residents in target areas of the city.

“We’ll spend about the next one year kind of preparing, hiring people, and preparing to roll it out. In the next three years, we’re going to be working in the area from Holland to Wayne Streets, East 6th to East 26th Streets, in that area where there has been a lot of shootings,” said Mayor Schember.

The Crime Victim Center of Erie County is also working to prevent crime in the area.

The Director of Prevention and Education at the CVC says its important to start teaching prevention techniques to children.

“We want to start young, because if we can ingrain into them an understanding of respect and an understanding of proper interactions with others and healthy relationships, that can go a long way,” said Amy Blackman, Director of Prevention and Education, Crime Victim Center.

If you would like to request a crime prevention and education course, you can call 455-9414.