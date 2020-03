Curling enthusiasts will now have another chance to grab a broom and hit the ice in Erie.

Curling sessions will be offered at the Flo Fabrizio Ice Center. Each two-hour session will include off-ice safety instruction, an overview of curling rules and an hour of scrimmage play.

Equipment includes brooms and stones so you can sweep your way to victory like the Olympians.

There are five curling sessions beginning Sunday, March 22nd. Tickets are just over $23.