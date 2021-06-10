Curtze Food Service hosts job fair as worker shortage continues in Erie

Now open signs are a welcome sign, but many of those same restaurants and businesses have ‘Now Hiring’ signs as well and they can’t find enough workers.

On Thursday, Curtze Food Service hosted a job fair in North East. Our crews arrived at noon thinking there would be a lot of people. Instead, it was a near empty room.

Curtze Food Service has several job openings. Some are paying more than $20 an hour. The service needs drivers and truck loaders. They were hoping to hire about 15 workers on Thursday.

Christopher Holmberg with Curtze Food Service says as more people begin to go out and eat, they need more people to take food and supplies to their customers, likely one of your favorite restaurants.

“We have had about 122 people apply. We thought that would translate into a fair amount of people. We are a little short of what our expectations are right now.” Holmberg said.

Holmberg says they have to advertise differently, communicating why potential employees should pick their business over another. This includes hiring bonuses and incentives.

“Everyone is having a struggle right now. This is an employees market right now. They can find the right employer and they can find the jobs they are interested in. We just hope we are one of them.” Holmberg said.

“It amazes me, just driving up Peach Street, every business you drive by has incentives for new hires and now hiring signs everywhere.” said Tony Ferraro, Owner of Dominick’s Diner.

Dominick’s Diner on East 12th Street is also feeling the dilemma. Owner Tony Ferraro says they are not in bad shape right now, but could still use a few more workers.

“We are at that point where we’re not understaffed, but as people start getting out more and doing more. We are going to hit that point where we will be.” Ferraro said.

One local business has a billboard offering a $5,000 bonus for new workers.

