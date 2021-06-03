Curtze Food Service to host job fair next week

Curtze Food Service announced Thursday that the company will host a job fair on Thursday, June 10th. It will take place from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Express at 6310 Old Station Rd in North East.

According to a news release by Curtze, job seekers will be able to discuss opportunities with recruiters at the job fair.

The event will focus primarily on hiring individuals that are interested in the following positions at Curtze:

Warehouse Associate- 3rd shift positions that pay $16.43/hr

CDL A Route Delivery Driver- $23.64/hr

The opportunities are full time, permanent positions with guaranteed 40 hours per week.

Candidates are encouraged to apply online prior to the event. You can click here for more information.

All are welcome to attend and walk-in candidates that did not apply in advance should have their resume available.

According to the release, individuals who are not vaccinated and attending the job fair should be masked during their time at the Holiday Inn Express in North East.