Hundreds of shopping trips were cut short when a gas leak filled the upper Peach Street Walmart.

This happened shortly after 9:30 a.m. when emergency responders and crews from National Fuel responded to the scene.

For the safety of the store, both staff and customers were evacuated. We do not know the source of the leak, but at one point National Fuel workers could be seen on the roof.

No injuries were reported from this leak.