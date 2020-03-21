Customers flock to area hardware stores for last minute shopping

Some customers doing some last minute shopping today from area hardware and appliance stores.

Since all non-essential businesses must be closed by 8:00am Monday morning, many people went to Home Depot and Lowe’s before the stores closed. Home Depot closed tonight at six and Lowe’s closed at ten. Some customers said they were buying appliances to make renovations on their homes.

“My husband and I are very busy with work and we have been wanting to do this project for a while, given that I am a teacher. We don’t know when we’re going to be going back and he has to work from home, we figured this would be the great time to chip away and get as much done as we could.” said Jessica Chrapowicz.

Since many people are working from home, some say that it’s a great time to pursue projects they’ve been putting off.