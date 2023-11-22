The eve of Thanksgiving tends to be one of the busiest days of the year for bars throughout region.

Wednesday night, we took a trip to Plymouth Tavern which was filling quickly with customers.

A bartender told us they offered table reservations in advance, but those were fully booked over a week ago.

He said people will line up out the doors just to get in on the fun.

“It is the busiest night of the year by far. It doesn’t even compare to Saint Patrick’s Day,” said AJ Hanson, bartender, Plymouth Tavern. “We’ve been around for 50 years so, it’s just everybody’s back in town for the holidays so it’s a good time for all of the families and their friends to get together. Being a downtown staple, it’s definitely one of the places you want to be at tonight.”

Hanson said it becomes quite chaotic but it’s chaos they welcome thanks to how much of a financial boost the night is.