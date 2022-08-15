One local garbage company is calling a quits which is leaving customers scrambling searching for a replacement.

On Aug. 15, Raccoon Refuse notified several municipalities that they are closed.

Here is more on what municipality management is saying they will do to make the best of a negative decision.

Raccoon Refuse has been the subject of repeated complaints from customers in Erie and Crawford Counties.

Now the company is apparently going out of business.

Just last week the company’s transfer station in Spartansburg looked like this, huge piles of trash, and the DEP telling us that they would be investigating.

Union City Borough officials told us that they are trying to secure an emergency contract for garbage pickup.

“We received an email this morning from Raccoon Refuse stating that effective today we’re going to be closed and that we no longer have the garbage collection services. So we have contacted other collection companies and right now we’re trying to get an emergency agreement in place for garbage collection. And we have approximately 1,100 to 1,200 customers for garbage collection,” said Cindy Wells, Borough Manager of Union City.

Many people are seeking ways to reach out and request a refund of their service.

Some have had luck on social media by emailing Raccoon Refuge or calling them.

However, this was before they had closed for good. Despite the lack of services, Wells added that times have been tough thanks to the economy, and she also feels bad that Raccoon Refuse has had to endure difficult times.

“I know that they’ve had a lot of hardships and according to the email they stated that they haven’t been able to overcome some of the problems that they’ve had. I know with the economy the way that it is and fuel prices, it’s affecting everybody,” said Cindy Wells, Borough Manager of Union City.

Attempts to reach Raccoon Refuse have not been successful.

We are working on finding a proper source of contact for customers to reach out to requesting refunds on payments made in advance.

Thousands of people throughout Erie County, Crawford County, and parts of Warren County are being affected.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

We’ll see how other communities respond to the latest news.