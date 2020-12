Shortly before 11 a.m. a CVS Pharmacy located at 392 North Street in Meadville, PA experienced a heater malfunction in the pharmacy area of the building.

This malfunction resulted in a fire inside of the building. The fire was quickly put out by Meadville Central Fire Department.

There were no injuries reported from this fire, however the building was evacuated. The fire caused minor damage to the building.

The store will also be reopening later today.